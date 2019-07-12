Hiscox says insurance market continues to deteriorate

Reuters





July 12 (Reuters) - British insurer Hiscox Ltd said the market had continued to deteriorate from last year's catastrophes such as typhoon Jebi in Japan and hurricane Michael in Florida, and expected first-half earnings to be between $150 million and $170 million.

The range compared to last year's pretax profit of $163.6 million, and the Lloyd's of London insurer said on Friday that the impact of reserve strengthening needed for the catastrophes was roughly $40 million.

