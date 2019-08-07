Quantcast

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. ( HLT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 08, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HLT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that HLT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $92.56, the dividend yield is .65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HLT was $92.56, representing a -8.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $101.14 and a 45.17% increase over the 52 week low of $63.76.

HLT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Marriott International ( MAR ) and Las Vegas Sands Corp. ( LVS ). HLT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.72. Zacks Investment Research reports HLT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 38.4%, compared to an industry average of 14.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HLT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HLT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have HLT as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF ( PEJ )
  • iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF ( JKH )
  • iShares Russell Midcap Growth ETF ( IWP ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JKH with an increase of 5.51% over the last 100 days. PEJ has the highest percent weighting of HLT at 4.94%.

