Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Hilltop Holdings Inc. ( HTH ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HTH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that HTH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.1, the dividend yield is 1.45%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HTH was $22.1, representing a -5.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.38 and a 34.51% increase over the 52 week low of $16.43.

HTH is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). HTH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.71. Zacks Investment Research reports HTH's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 44.73%, compared to an industry average of 6.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HTH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.