Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Beats on Q2 Earnings as Revenues Rise

Hilltop Holdings Inc. 's HTH second-quarter 2019 earnings per share of 62 cents easily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 38 cents. Moreover, the figure compared favorably with the prior-year quarter's earnings of 35 cents.





Results were primarily driven by an increase in revenues. Moreover, the company recorded provision benefits in the quarter, which was a tailwind. Further, loans and deposit balances remained strong. However, rise in expenses hurt results to some extent.Net income applicable to common stockholders was $57.8 million, up from $33.1 million registered in the prior-year quarter.Net revenues were $420.7 million, increasing 9.5% year over year. The reported figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $380.8 million.Net interest income was $107.9 million, reflecting 2.9% year-over-year rise. Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) was 3.49%, up 2 basis points (bps) from the prior-year quarter.Non-interest income increased 12% from the year-ago quarter to $312.9 million. This rise was due to an increase in mortgage loan origination fees, investment and securities advisory fees and commissions, and other income.Non-interest expenses increased 1.5% to $343.7 million. This upside can be attributed to rise in employees' compensation and benefits costs, net occupancy and equipment costs, and loss and loss adjustment expenses.In the reported quarter, the company recorded recovery for loan losses of nearly $0.7 million against provision for loan losses of $0.3 million reported in the prior-year quarter.Moreover, non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets was 0.37% at the end of the quarter, down 25 bps from the year-ago quarter. Furthermore, non-performing loans were nearly $32 million as of Jun 30, 2019, down from $47.2 million as of Jun 30, 2018.As of Jun 30, 2019, Hilltop Holdings' cash and due from banks was $342 million, up from $313.2 million at the prior quarter end. Total shareholders' equity was nearly $2.1 billion, up 1.8% from the end of the first quarter of 2019.Total deposits were $8.5 billion, up 2% from the prior quarter end figure.Return on average assets at the end of the reported quarter was 1.74%, up from 1.03% witnessed in the prior-year quarter. Additionally, return on average equity was 11.63%, up from 6.95% in the year-earlier quarter.Common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 16.32% as of Jun 30, 2019, down from 17.61% as of Jun 30, 2018. Moreover, total capital ratio was 17.14%, reflecting a decline from 18.58% recorded in the prior-year quarter.Given the continued rise in loan balances, the company's top-line growth is expected to remain impressive. Moreover, its efforts to expand via acquisitions will likely aid profitability through earnings synergies. While higher costs, owing to continued investments in franchise and inorganic growth strategy, are likely to curb the company's bottom-line growth, its strong balance sheet should keep supporting financials.

