Hillenbrand Inc (HI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

Hillenbrand Inc ( HI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that HI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $30.94, the dividend yield is 2.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HI was $30.94, representing a -42.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $53.41 and a 18.95% increase over the 52 week low of $26.01.

HI is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Amcor plc ( AMCR ) and Brady Corporation ( BRC ). HI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.23. Zacks Investment Research reports HI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -.82%, compared to an industry average of 4.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.