Hillenbrand (HI) in Focus: Stock Moves 7.4% Higher

Hillenbrand, Inc. HI was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $33.87-$39.98 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.





The company has seen no changes when it comes to estimate revision over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.Hillenbrand currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Hillenbrand Inc Price

Hillenbrand Inc price | Hillenbrand Inc Quote

Investors interested in the Consumer Staples sector may consider a better-ranked stock like Avon Products, Inc. AVP , which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .



Is HI going up? Or down? Predict to see what others think: Up or Down

Radical New Technology Creates $12.3 Trillion Opportunity



Imagine buying Microsoft stock in the early days of personal computers… or Motorola after it released the world's first cell phone. These technologies changed our lives and created massive profits for investors.



Today, we're on the brink of the next quantum leap in technology. 7 innovative companies are leading this "4th Industrial Revolution" - and early investors stand to earn the biggest profits.



See the 7 breakthrough stocks now>>