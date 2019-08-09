Quantcast

Hikma raises full-year sales forecast for generic drug business

By Reuters

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc raised its full-year revenue forecasts for its generic drug business on Friday and said sales in its injectables unit would be near the high end of its previous outlook range due to higher demand for its medicines.

The company, which makes and markets a broad range of branded and non-branded generic drugs, said core earnings rose 14.3% to $288 million in the six months ended June 30 from a year earlier.

