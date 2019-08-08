Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019

Highwoods Properties, Inc. ( HIW ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.475 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 04, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HIW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that HIW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $44.26, the dividend yield is 4.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HIW was $44.26, representing a -12.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $50.81 and a 19.33% increase over the 52 week low of $37.09.

HIW is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). HIW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.28. Zacks Investment Research reports HIW's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -2.96%, compared to an industry average of -.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HIW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.