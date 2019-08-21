Highland Income Fund (HFRO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019

Highland Income Fund ( HFRO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.077 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HFRO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that HFRO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.95, the dividend yield is 7.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HFRO was $12.95, representing a -18.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.91 and a 7.74% increase over the 52 week low of $12.02.

