Highland Global Allocation Fund (HGLB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019

Highland Global Allocation Fund ( HGLB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.106 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HGLB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that HGLB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.38, the dividend yield is 12.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HGLB was $10.38, representing a -33.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.65 and a 3.7% increase over the 52 week low of $10.01.

