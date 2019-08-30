High yield investors: all cashed up but nowhere to go

Reuters





By Eleanor Duncan

LONDON, Aug 30 (IFR) - The European high-yield primary market is set to reopen next week - although perhaps not with the intensity that many cash-rich investors would like.

At least two issuers are targeting primary next week, according to a syndicate banker. It will be similar the week after before stepping up to three to four deals in a busy finish to the month, he said.

Most upcoming deals are refinancings apart from a relatively small group of M&A-related deals that are more likely set for October, he said.

"High-yield issuers don't have much financing needs - and that's exacerbating the inflows issue," a second syndicate banker said.

Average yields have dropped to 3.266%, down from 5.00% at the start of the year, according to the iBoxx Euro Liquid High Yield Index.

Junk bond funds are sloshing in cash thanks in part to substantial redemptions in the asset class.

Investors holding Italian mobile operator Wind Tre's €10bn debt are set to be repaid after CK Hutchison's move to consolidate its telecoms operations in Europe and Asia.

In addition, the London Stock Exchange'sUS$27bn acquisition of Refinitiv from Blackstone and Thomson Reuters will lead to the full redemption of Refinitiv's debt in the coming weeks, reckon Spread Research analysts in a report published this week.

And with rates where they are, the asset class is seeing much more interest, a senior leveraged finance banker said.

"With interest rates down, everyone wants to go into bonds and out of loans," he said. "That will have a major impact on general liquidity."

Together, the trends more than offsets record outflows seen in 2018, said Spread Research analysts.

"The asset class is loaded with a record cash position," analysts said.

There is €25bn coming down the leveraged finance pipeline over the next four to six weeks - and around 60%-75% of that will be in loans, the second syndicate banker said.

The M&A public pipeline includes EG Group. The TDR Capital-owned petrol station operator purchased US peer Cumberland Farms at the end of July. Financing is already in place from a bank group led by Barclays.

The deal is set to comprise of €1.022bn-equivalent of add-on senior secured debt and €206m of second lien loans, in addition to US$500m of new preference shares or real estate financing, according to a Deutsche Bank note based on an EG Group investor call.

That deal is not coming in the short term, the second banker said.

"It won't be first out the blocks."

There's also the BCA Marketplace/TDR buyout in the mix. The car auction house recently accepted a £2bn take-private offer from private equity company TDR.

The senior leveraged finance banker said that he has a couple of credits in more unusual sectors coming to the high-yield market that he is "early-birding" to investors.