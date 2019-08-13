High Income Securities Fund (PCF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

High Income Securities Fund ( PCF ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.048 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PCF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -88.41% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.36, the dividend yield is 2.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PCF was $8.36, representing a -12.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.53 and a 3.21% increase over the 52 week low of $8.10.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates,