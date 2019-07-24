Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Hibbett Sports (HIBB) closed at $19.15, marking a +1.86% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.85%.

Coming into today, shares of the sporting goods retailer had lost 1.98% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 3.24%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.08%.

HIBB will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.13, down 116.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $271.10 million, up 28.41% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.07 per share and revenue of $1.21 billion, which would represent changes of +16.95% and +19.48%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for HIBB should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.49% higher. HIBB is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note HIBB's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.08. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.49, so we one might conclude that HIBB is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, HIBB's PEG ratio is currently 1.4. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.46 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.