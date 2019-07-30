Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Hibbett Sports (HIBB) closed at $18.31, marking a +0.77% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.26%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%.

Coming into today, shares of the sporting goods retailer had lost 1.84% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 3.04%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.87%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from HIBB as it approaches its nex t earnings release. On that day, HIBB is projected to report earnings of -$0.13 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 116.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $271.10 million, up 28.41% from the year-ago period.

HIBB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.07 per share and revenue of $1.21 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +16.95% and +19.48%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for HIBB. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.49% higher within the past month. HIBB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, HIBB is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.78. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.45.

It is also worth noting that HIBB currently has a PEG ratio of 1.35. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.45 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.