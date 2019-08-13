Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Hibbett Sports (HIBB) closed at $16.38, marking no change from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.5% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.48%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.95%.

Coming into today, shares of the sporting goods retailer had lost 17.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 6.26%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.19%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from HIBB as it approaches its nex t earnings release, which is expected to be August 23, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.13, down 116.67% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $271.10 million, up 28.41% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.07 per share and revenue of $1.21 billion. These totals would mark changes of +16.95% and +19.48%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for HIBB. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.49% higher within the past month. HIBB currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, HIBB currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.91. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.03.

It is also worth noting that HIBB currently has a PEG ratio of 1.22. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.38 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.