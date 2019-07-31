Quantcast

HHS unveils action plan for importing drugs into U.S.

By Reuters

Reuters


July 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said on Wednesday it was working on an action plan for importing drugs that could lower out-of-pocket costs.

Under the plan, the HHS and U.S. Food and Drug Administration will propose authorizing pilot projects related to importing certain drugs from Canada.

This article appears in: World Markets , Economy , Politics


