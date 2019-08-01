HGV Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (Symbol: HGV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.01, changing hands as low as $25.78 per share. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc shares are currently trading off about 18.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HGV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HGV's low point in its 52 week range is $24.165 per share, with $35.09 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $26.52.
