HFC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of HollyFrontier Corp (Symbol: HFC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $49.43, changing hands as high as $50.25 per share. HollyFrontier Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HFC's low point in its 52 week range is $37.73 per share, with $72.78 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $50.05.
