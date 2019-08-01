HFC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of HollyFrontier Corp (Symbol: HFC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $51.78, changing hands as high as $52.66 per share. HollyFrontier Corp shares are currently trading up about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HFC's low point in its 52 week range is $37.73 per share, with $76.56 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $52.84.
Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »