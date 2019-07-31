Hexcel Corporation (HXL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 01, 2019

Hexcel Corporation ( HXL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 01, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 09, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HXL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 13.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $82.92, the dividend yield is .82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HXL was $82.92, representing a -3.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $85.63 and a 54.99% increase over the 52 week low of $53.50.

HXL is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc ( LIN ) and DuPont de Nemours, Inc. ( DD ). HXL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.45. Zacks Investment Research reports HXL's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 15.25%, compared to an industry average of 15.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HXL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HXL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HXL as a top-10 holding:

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund ( QCLN )

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF ( XAR ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XAR with an increase of 15.17% over the last 100 days. QCLN has the highest percent weighting of HXL at 5.49%.