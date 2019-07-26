Quantcast

Hexagon final Q2 earnings roughly matches earlier profit warning

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


STOCKHOLM, July 26 (Reuters) - Industrial technology firm Hexagon on Friday reported quarterly core earnings in line with its profit warning earlier in July.

The company reported second-quarter operating earnings of 239 million euros ($266 million), up from 228 million in the year-earlier quarter, and just above the 237 million expected when it reported preliminary earnings earlier this month.

Hexagon said on July 5 it would cut 700 jobs on the back of a weaker-than-expected China market in June, with the electronics sector seen particularly slow.

($1 = 0.8973 euros)





This article appears in: Politics , Fundamental Analysis , Stocks , World Markets , Earnings


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar