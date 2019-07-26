Hexagon final Q2 earnings roughly matches earlier profit warning

Shutterstock photo





STOCKHOLM, July 26 (Reuters) - Industrial technology firm Hexagon on Friday reported quarterly core earnings in line with its profit warning earlier in July.

The company reported second-quarter operating earnings of 239 million euros ($266 million), up from 228 million in the year-earlier quarter, and just above the 237 million expected when it reported preliminary earnings earlier this month.

Hexagon said on July 5 it would cut 700 jobs on the back of a weaker-than-expected China market in June, with the electronics sector seen particularly slow.

($1 = 0.8973 euros)