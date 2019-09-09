Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 10, 2019

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company ( HPE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 10, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.112 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 02, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HPE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that HPE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.57, the dividend yield is 3.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HPE was $14.57, representing a -15.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.27 and a 20.54% increase over the 52 week low of $12.09.

HPE is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Apple Inc. ( AAPL ) and International Business Machines Corporation ( IBM ). HPE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.11. Zacks Investment Research reports HPE's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 11.65%, compared to an industry average of 8.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HPE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HPE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HPE as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF ( CSD ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CSD with an decrease of -13.35% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HPE at 8.44%.