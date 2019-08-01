Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 02, 2019

Hess Midstream Partners LP ( HESM ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 02, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.397 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HESM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.66% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $20.16, the dividend yield is 7.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HESM was $20.16, representing a -17.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.51 and a 24.67% increase over the 52 week low of $16.17.

HESM is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. ( TOT ) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras ( PBR ). HESM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.26. Zacks Investment Research reports HESM's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 9.97%, compared to an industry average of -3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HESM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.