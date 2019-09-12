Hess Corporation (HES) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

Hess Corporation ( HES ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HES prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 25th quarter that HES has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $64.95, the dividend yield is 1.54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HES was $64.95, representing a -13.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $74.81 and a 82.48% increase over the 52 week low of $35.59.

HES is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation ( XOM ) and Chevron Corporation ( CVX ). HES's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.16. Zacks Investment Research reports HES's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 46.14%, compared to an industry average of 2.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HES Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HES through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HES as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF ( FRAK )

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration &Production ETF ( PXE )

iShares Trust ( IEO )

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF ( RYE )

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF ( PXI ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RYE with an decrease of -12.86% over the last 100 days. FRAK has the highest percent weighting of HES at 6.75%.