Hess Corp loss smaller than expected on higher Bakken output

Hess posts smaller-than-expected loss, raises production forecast



By Arundhati Sarkar

July 31 (Reuters) - Hess Corp reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss on Wednesday, benefiting from higher production at its Bakken shale and Gulf of Mexico assets, and raised its production forecast for the year.

Oil output in the United States has surged in recent years, owing to a shale revolution, which has made it the world's largest oil producer, ahead of Saudi Arabia and Russia.

The company said total production, excluding Libya, rose more than 10% to 273,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, with Bakken production rising about 23% to 140,000 boepd.

New York-based Hess, however, trimmed its exploration and production capital expenditures to $2.8 billion from $2.9 billion for the year.

Oil and gas companies have come under investor pressure to cut spending and lift returns, forcing them to keep a lid on capital expenditures.

Raymond James analyst Muhammed Ghulam said investors should see the production and capex changes at the company as "slight positives", which should drive shares higher.

Hess raised the lower end of its 2019 production forecast by 5,000 boepd to 275,000 and left the top end unchanged at 280,000.

Net loss attributable to Hess narrowed to $6 million, or 2 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $130 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company posted a loss of 9 cents per share, compared with the average analyst estimate of 11 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Shares of the company were up 2% at $63.29 in early trading.

