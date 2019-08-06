HES Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $57.73, changing hands as low as $57.56 per share. Hess Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HES shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HES's low point in its 52 week range is $35.5925 per share, with $74.81 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $58.19.
Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »