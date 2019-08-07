Hertz Global (HTZ) Shares Up on Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc 's HTZ second-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings (excluding 34 cents from non-recurring items) of 74 cents handsomely surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 22 cents. In the year ago quarter, the company incurred a loss. Higher revenues, increased productivity and efficient fleet management benefited results.
Also, quarterly revenues of $2.51 billion came above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.45 billion. Moreover, the top line improved 5.1% on impressive performance of the U.S. Rental Car segment.
Following this robust performance, shares of the company rose more than 5% in after-hours trading on Aug 6.
Hertz Global Holdings, Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Hertz Global Holdings, Inc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Hertz Global Holdings, Inc Quote
Segmental Performance
In the quarter under review, the U.S. Rental Car segment generated revenues of $1.78 billion, up 10% year over year. This upside can be attributed to higher demand and favorable pricing.
Vehicle utilization increased to 82% from 81% a year ago. In second-quarter 2019 direct vehicle operating expenses inched up 3% to $1.05 billion while selling, general and administrative interest expense was marginally up year over year.
The International Rental Car segment generated revenues of $560 million, down 5% year over year. The downside was due to decreased volumes as a result of weakness in the European market. Meanwhile, segmental revenues were flat excluding foreign currency impact. Total revenue per transaction day (RPD) inched up 1% to $42.97 million.
Segmental direct vehicle operating costs climbed 2.5% year over year to $330 million, while selling, general and administrative interest expense declined 12.7%. Meanwhile, revenues from all other operations dipped 3% to $167 million.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company exited the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $415 million compared with $1.13 billion at the end of 2018. Restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period totaled $239 million compared with $283 million at 2018 end. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .
As of Jun 30, 2019, total debt amounted to $19.35 billion compared with $16.32 billion as of Dec 31, 2018. Cash flows provided by operating activities at the end of the second quarter totaled $1.05 billion, up from $942 million in the prior-year period.
Upcoming Releases
Investors interested in the broader Transportation sector are keenly awaiting second-quarter earnings reports from key players, namely Azul AZUL , Air Lease Corporation AL and Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER . Each of the companies will report financial numbers on Aug 8.
This Could Be the Fastest Way to Grow Wealth in 2019
Research indicates one sector is poised to deliver a crop of the best-performing stocks you'll find anywhere in the market. Breaking news in this space frequently creates quick double- and triple-digit profit opportunities.
These companies are changing the world - and owning their stocks could transform your portfolio in 2019 and beyond. Recent trades from this sector have generated +98%, +119% and +164% gains in as little as 1 month.
Click here to see these breakthrough stocks now >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report Air Lease Corporation (AL): Free Stock Analysis Report Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (HTZ): Free Stock Analysis Report AZUL SA (AZUL): Free Stock Analysis Report Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER): Free Stock Analysis Report To read this article on Zacks.com click here. Zacks Investment Research