Quantcast

Hershey's tepid annual forecasts overshadow quarterly profit beat

By Reuters

Reuters


July 25 (Reuters) - Chocolate maker Hershey Co cut its full-year sales forecast on Thursday, overshadowing a better-than-expected quarterly profit and sending its shares down 3%.

The company said it expected full-year sales to grow 2% compared to prior forecast of an increase of as much as 3%. It also forecast full-year adjusted profit below analysts expectation of $5.75 per share.

Hershey and other package food makers have been facing a dearth of drivers, higher diesel prices and rising prices for some commodities, which has led to record shipping costs.

Net income attributable to the company rose 38% to $312.8 million, or $1.48 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned $1.31 per share and beat analysts' average estimate of $1.18 per share.

However, sales in North America, its biggest market, rose just 0.5% to $1.57 billion in the quarter. Total sales rose about 1% to $1.77 billion, in line with the average analyst estimate, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.





This article appears in: Politics , Fundamental Analysis , World Markets , Stocks , Commodities , Earnings
Referenced Symbols: HSY


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar