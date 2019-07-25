Hershey's tepid annual forecasts overshadow quarterly profit beat

Reuters





July 25 (Reuters) - Chocolate maker Hershey Co cut its full-year sales forecast on Thursday, overshadowing a better-than-expected quarterly profit and sending its shares down 3%.

The company said it expected full-year sales to grow 2% compared to prior forecast of an increase of as much as 3%. It also forecast full-year adjusted profit below analysts expectation of $5.75 per share.

Hershey and other package food makers have been facing a dearth of drivers, higher diesel prices and rising prices for some commodities, which has led to record shipping costs.

Net income attributable to the company rose 38% to $312.8 million, or $1.48 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned $1.31 per share and beat analysts' average estimate of $1.18 per share.

However, sales in North America, its biggest market, rose just 0.5% to $1.57 billion in the quarter. Total sales rose about 1% to $1.77 billion, in line with the average analyst estimate, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.