Hershey Company (HSY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 22, 2019

Hershey Company ( HSY ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 22, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.773 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HSY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.06% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $156.48, the dividend yield is 1.98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HSY was $156.48, representing a -1.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $158.40 and a 58.86% increase over the 52 week low of $98.50.

HSY is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as J & J Snack Foods Corp. ( JJSF ) and Cosan Limited ( CZZ ). HSY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.78. Zacks Investment Research reports HSY's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 7.12%, compared to an industry average of 13.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HSY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HSY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have HSY as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF ( FTXG )
  • Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF ( PBJ )
  • First Trust Cons. Staples AlphaDEX ( FXG )
  • Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF ( PSL )
  • Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF ( RHS ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXG with an increase of 9.43% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HSY at 9.26%.

