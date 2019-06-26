Hersha Hospitality Trust's 6.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 6/28/19, Hersha Hospitality Trust's 6.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: HT.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4297, payable on 7/15/19. As a percentage of HT.PRC's recent share price of $25.37, this dividend works out to approximately 1.69%, so look for shares of HT.PRC to trade 1.69% lower - all else being equal - when HT.PRC shares open for trading on 6/28/19. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.74%, which compares to an average yield of 6.65% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of HT.PRC shares, versus HT:
Below is a dividend history chart for HT.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4297 on Hersha Hospitality Trust's 6.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares :
In Wednesday trading, Hersha Hospitality Trust's 6.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: HT.PRC) is currently down about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: HT) are up about 0.6%.
