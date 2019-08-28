Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Herman Miller, Inc. ( MLHR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MLHR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $40.92, the dividend yield is 2.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MLHR was $40.92, representing a -11.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.30 and a 42.78% increase over the 52 week low of $28.66.

MLHR is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as W.W. Grainger, Inc. ( GWW ) and HD Supply Holdings, Inc. ( HDS ). MLHR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.7. Zacks Investment Research reports MLHR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 11.62%, compared to an industry average of 10.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MLHR Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to MLHR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MLHR as a top-10 holding:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF ( SDVY ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SDVY with an decrease of -6.5% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MLHR at 1.18%.