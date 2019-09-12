Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. ( HRTG ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HRTG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that HRTG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.95, the dividend yield is 1.61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HRTG was $14.95, representing a -11.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.96 and a 16.34% increase over the 52 week low of $12.85.

HRTG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited ( CB ) and American International Group, Inc. ( AIG ). HRTG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.64. Zacks Investment Research reports HRTG's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -34.78%, compared to an industry average of 16%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HRTG Dividend History page.