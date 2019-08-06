Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2019

Heritage Commerce Corp ( HTBK ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 07, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 22, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HTBK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that HTBK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.6, the dividend yield is 4.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HTBK was $11.6, representing a -28.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.19 and a 7.01% increase over the 52 week low of $10.84.

HTBK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). HTBK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.12. Zacks Investment Research reports HTBK's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -.94%, compared to an industry average of 6%.

