Here's Why You Should Retain Nevro (NVRO) in Your Portfolio

Nevro Corp. NVRO is well-poised for growth, backed by strong international presence, solid prospects in the Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) market and commitment toward innovation. However, intense competition remains a concern.





The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).Shares of Nevro have surged 31.9%, against the industry 's decline of 3.2% in a year's time. Further, the S&P 500 Index dipped 0.2%.





What's Weighing on the Stock?



Intense competition in the SCS market remains a woe. Per management, the primary competitive factors are company brand recognition, clinical research leadership, pricing and reimbursement et al.



Factors to Bolster Nevro



Nevro continues to benefit from sturdy international foothold, thereby driving the company's overall performance. Per management, growth in Europe is anticipated to improve worldwide revenues in 2019.



Further, robust prospects in the SCS market have been favoring the company over a considerable period of time. Aging demographics, high cost related to therapy, strict regulatory approvals and an excessive reliance on the traditional SCS therapy are the major factors impacting the global SCS market.



Per a Market Data Forecas t report , the global SCS market is estimated to reach $2,827.4 million at a CAGR of 8.6% (between 2018 and 2023).



Consistent focus on innovation has been crucial in bolstering the company's overall performance.



A strong outlook for 2019 instills optimism in the stock. Notably, the company expects worldwide revenues between $368 million and $374 million. Moreover, gross margins are expected in the high 60% of revenues.



Which Way Are Estimates Headed?



For 2019, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $374.2 million, indicating a decline of 3.4% from the year-ago reported figure. For adjusted loss per share, the same stands at $3.87.



Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Baxter International Inc. BAX , Amedisys, Inc. AMED and HMS Holdings Corp. HMSY , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



