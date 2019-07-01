Here's Why You Should Retain Cardinal Health (CAH) Stock

Cardinal Health, Inc. CAH is well poised for growth backed by diversified product portfolio, acquisition-driven strategy and robust pharmaceutical segment. However, integration risks remain a concern.





The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).Shares of Cardinal Health have gained 5.6%, underperforming the industry 's growth of 18.2% on a year-to-date basis. Further, the stock fell short of the S&P 500 Index's rally of 16%.





What's Weighing on the Stock?



Given the acquisition-driven strategy followed by the company, integration risks tend to follow.



Moreover, intense competition in each of the business segments poses a concern for Cardinal Health.



Factors to Bolster Cardinal Health



Cardinal Health's Medical and Pharmaceutical offerings provide the company a competitive edge in the niche space. It offers industry expertise and an expanding portfolio of safe products.



The company follows an acquisition-driven strategy and continues to remain committed toward investment in key growth businesses to gain market traction and bolster profits.



The company's Pharmaceutical segment boasts of being the second largest pharmaceutical distributor in the United States. The segment's products and services consist of pharmaceutical distribution, manufacturer and specialty services, and nuclear and pharmacy services. These in turn are anticipated to drive the company's performance in the quarters ahead.



Which Way Are Estimates Headed?



For 2019, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $144.82 billion, indicating an improvement of 5.9% from the year-ago period. For adjusted earnings per share, the same stands at $5.10, suggesting growth of 2% from the year-ago reported figure.



Key Picks



Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. CSII , Oxford Immunotec Global PLC OXFD and Haemonetics Corporation HAE , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

Cardiovascular Systems has earnings growth rate for fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 of 33.3%.



Oxford Immunotec has a long-term earnings growth rate of 25%.



Haemonetics has a long-term earnings growth rate 13.5%.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $8 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $47 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>