Here's Why You Should Invest in Radian Group (RDN) Stock Now

Radian Group RDN is well-poised for growth based on sizable mortgage insurance in force, declining delinquency, lower levels of paid claims and solid capital position.





Shares of Radian Group have rallied 43.1% year to date compared with the industry 's growth of 5% and the Zacks S&P 500 composite's rise of 17.4%. The company has seen its estimates for 2019 and 2020 move up 3.5% and 1% in the past 60 days, indicating investor optimism on the stock.





The company has an impressive VGM Score of B. This style score helps to find the most attractive value, best growth, and most promising momentum stock. Back-tested results show that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) offer the best investment opportunities.



Radian Group's return on equity was 17.7% in trailing 12-months period, higher than the industry average of 8.1%. Return on equity is a profitability measure that identifies the company's efficiency in utilizing its shareholders' funds.



Radian Group remains focused on core business and services with higher-growth potential to ensure more predictable and recurring fee-based revenues.



The company has $231 billion mortgage insurance in force, the main catalyst of long-term earnings growth, as of Jun 30, 2019. Given solid persistency and an increase in new mortgage insurance business, insurance in force should continue to increase. For 2019, the company projects more than $56.5 billion in new mortgage insurance written. Also, strong credit characteristics of the new loans insured should continue to help bring down claim payments.



The company has also been strengthening its balance sheet. In April 2019, Pennsylvania Insurance Department approved a $375 million return on capital from Radian Guaranty to Radian Group to improve its financial flexibility and capital position. The company has a $200 million buyback under its authorization approved by the board in August 2019.



The Zacks Rank #2 provider of mortgage insurance across the United States has an impressive history of delivering positive surprise for last nine quarter, with the average beat being 11.39%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2019 and 2020 earnings indicates 9.7% and 3.4% growth, respectively, from the year-ago reported figure. The expected long-term earnings growth is 5%.



Shares are also underpriced at the current level, implying upside potential. Price to book of 1.3X is lower than the industry average of 1.5X. Also, the stock has an impressive Value Score of A. This style score helps to identify the most attractive value stocks.



