Here's Why You Should Invest in CONMED (CNMD) Stock Now

CONMED Corporation CNMD is well poised for growth backed by broad product portfolio, strong international sales and solid gains from its core units - Orthopedic Surgery and General Surgery.





The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).Shares of CONMED have gained 34.6%, outperforming the industry 's growth of 18.4% on a year-to-date basis. The stock also outpaced the S&P 500 Index's rally of 17.3%.





What's Favoring the Stock?



CONMED's General Surgery segment's sustained solid performance continues to bolster the top line. The company's unique products and solutions within this segment provide it competitive edge in the MedTech space. Of the most unique products under General Surgery, the Anchor Tissue Retrieval bag deserves a mention.



Moreover, CONMED boasts a broad product portfolio that enables it to accelerate top-line growth over a considerable period. Additionally, product innovations will not only fortify its product portfolio but also enhance overall performance.



Further, the company's continued focus on Research and Development (R&D) helps in instilling investor confidence. Looking forward, CONMED's management confirmed that it will continue to increase investments in R&D, which is likely to be 4.5-5% of net sales in 2019.



The company is reaping benefits from the increasing trend of utilizing minimally invasive techniques as a substantial percentage of its products were created for these procedures.



In fact, a research report by Allied Market Research suggests that the global minimally invasive surgical instruments market is estimated to reach $52.98 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2017 to 2023. We believe solid market trends like these would fortify CONMED's foothold in the niche space.



Notably, a raised 2019 outlook buoys optimism for the stock.



Which Way are Estimates Headed?



For 2019, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $945.2 million, indicating an improvement of 9.9% from the year-ago quarter. The same for earnings stands at $2.50, suggesting growth of 14.7% from the year-ago reported figure.



