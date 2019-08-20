Here's Why You Should Add Omnicom Stock to Your Portfolio

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc.OMC have appreciated 13.2% over the past year compared with 8.8% rally of the industry and 0.2% decline of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. We believe it's time you add this advertising and marketing stock to your portfolio as it has the potential to sustain the momentum in the near term.

Here's why Omnicom is an attractive pick.

Solid Rank & VGM Score: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a VGM Score of B. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 offer the best investment opportunities. Thus, Omnicom appears to be a compelling investment proposition at the moment. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Northward Estimate Revisions: 4 estimates for 2019 moved north in the past 60 days versus no downward revision, reflecting analysts' confidence in the company. Over the same period, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2019 inched up 1.9%.

Positive Earnings Surprise History: Omnicom has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, delivering a positive avera ge earnings surprise of 5.5%.

Strong Growth Prospects: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2019 earnings is currently pegged at $6.05, indicating year-over-year growth of 5.2%. Moreover, earnings are expected to register 5.5% growth in fiscal 2020. The stock has long-term expected earnings per share growth rate of 5.1%.

Growth Drivers: Omnicom remains focused on internal development and operating efficiency initiatives. The company's investments in real estate, back office services, procurement, IT, data, analytics and precision marketing are positively impacting its operating performance. Consistency and diversity of operations and increased focus on delivering consumer-centric strategic business solutions ensure persistent profitability for the company.

Consistent dividend payments and share repurchases indicate Omnicom's commitment to create shareholders' value and underline its confidence in the business. It paid ou t dividends of $548.5 million, $515.2 million and $505.4 million and repurchased shares amounting to $ 581.3 million, $568.4 million and $602.2 million, respectively in 2018, 2017 and 2016.

