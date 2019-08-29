Quantcast

Here's Why You Should Add AES Corp. (AES) to Your Portfolio

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

The AES Corporation 's AES divestments of operations from risky markets is a prudent step. Its growing partnerships and focus on renewables should act as growth catalysts.

Estimates for the company have been revised upward in the past 60 days, which reflects analysts' optimism in the stock. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2019 and 2020 earnings has inched up 0.8% and 0.7% to $1.34 and $ 1.44 per share, respectively.

Let's focus on the factors that make AES Corp an appropriate stock for investment.

Zacks Rank & VGM Score

The stock carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

AES Corp has an impressive VGM Score of B. Here V stands for Value, G for Growth and M for Momentum with the score being a weighted combination of all three factors. Back tested results show that stocks with a favorable VGM Score of A or B coupled with a bullish Zacks Rank are best investment options.

Long-Term Growth & Long-Term Price Performance

The company's long-term (3 to 5 years) earnings growth is pegged at 8.50%.



Shares of the company have gained on a long-term basis. The stock has rallied 23.6% in the past 36 months compared with the industry 's growth of 14.1%.

Solid Liquidity Position & Dividend Yield

AES Corp has successfully maintained a flexible liquidity position. It expects to generate $4 billion in discretionary cash during the 2019-2022 period. Apart from utilizing funds on expansion projects, a stable financial position enables the company to exercise several initiatives, including debt prepayment and refinancing, share repurchase as well as dividend payments.

Currently, the company has a dividend yield of 3.74% compared with the Zacks S&P 500 composite's 1.98% and the industry's 2.87%.

Cost-Saving Initiatives

The company is focused on preserving its financial flexibility by reducing costs. The initiatives will include overhead reductions, procurement efficiencies and operational improvements. Since 2012, AES Corp has achieved $300 million in cost savings and revenue enhancements. Earlier in 2019, the company announced its target of generating additional annual cost savings of $100 million on the back of digital initiatives. The company expects to achieve this target by 2022. This, in turn, has raised its final target in annual savings to $500 million by 2020.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the same industry are Unitil Corporation UTL , IDACORP, Inc IDA and Alliant Energy Corporation LNT . All the three stocks hold a Zacks Rank #2.

Long-term earnings growth of Unitil, IDACORP and Alliant Energy is pegged at 4.40%, 3.80% and 5.50%, respectively.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2019 earnings of Unitil, IDACORP and Alliant Energy inched up 0.8%, 0.2% and 0.4% to $ 2.32, $4.47, $2.25 in the past 90 days, respectively.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They're also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +98% , +119% and +164% in as little as 1 month. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT): Free Stock Analysis Report

The AES Corporation (AES): Free Stock Analysis Report

IDACORP, Inc. (IDA): Free Stock Analysis Report

Unitil Corporation (UTL): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Business , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: LNT , AES , IDA , UTL


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar