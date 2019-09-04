Here's Why Mackinac Financial (MFNC) Stock is a Solid Bet

From the vast universe of banking stocks, today we pick Mackinac Financial Corporation MFNC for you. The company offers a profitable investment opportunity based on steady revenue growth and robust fundamentals.





It has been witnessing upward estimate revisions, reflecting analysts' optimism about its earnings growth potential. In the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2019 has displayed an upward trend.Further, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock has gained 4.7% year to date compared with the industry 's growth of 4.6%.





Why Mackinac Financial is an Attractive Pick



Earnings per Share Growth: In the last 3-5 years, Mackinac Financial witnessed EPS growth of 24.77%. Further, its projected EPS growth of 10.66% promises rewards for shareholders. In addition, the company delivered an average positive earnings surprise of 8.47%, over the last four quarters.



Revenue Strength: Mackinac Financial continues to witness top-line improvement. Since 2014, the company has recorded consistent increase in sales, witnessing five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 17.9% in 2018.



The company's projected sales growth (F1/F0) of 17.44% (against the industry average of 6.57%) indicates constant upward momentum in revenues.



Strong Leverage: Mackinac Financial's debt/equity ratio is 0.29 compared with the industry average of 0.39, indicating a relatively lower debt burden. It highlights the financial stability of the company even in an unstable economic environment.



Stock Looks Undervalued: The stock currently has a Value Score of A. The Value Score condenses all valuation metrics into one actionable score that helps investors steer clear of "value traps" and identify stocks that are truly trading at a discount. Our research shows that stocks with a Style Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 (Buy), offer the best upside potential.



Other Stocks to Consider



T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. TROW has been witnessing upward estimate revisions for the past 60 days. Moreover, this Zacks #1 Ranked (Strong Buy) stock has rallied more than 18%, year to date. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .



Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. APAM has been witnessing upward estimate revisions for the past 60 days. Further, the company's shares have gained 18.4%, year to date. At present, it carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).



Ameriprise Financial, Inc. AMP has been witnessing upward estimate revisions for the past 60 days. Additionally, the stock has jumped around 21.9%, year to date. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation



Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it's expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks' just-released special report reveals 7 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.



See 7 breakthrough stocks now>>