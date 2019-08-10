Here's Why Electronic Arts' Stock Grew 75% In 5 Years

Quantcast

Electronic Arts' ( EA ) stock price has moved up 75% over the last 5 years. We break down the change in stock price into 4 factors: Electronic Arts' Stock Price = (Revenue x Margins ÷ No. of Shares) x P/E Multiple. Notably, from fiscal 2015-2019, Electronic Arts' shares have gained primarily from an increase in margin and revenues. However, there has been a modest decline in the earnings multiple over the period. You can look at our interactive dashboard analysis ~ Why Electronic Arts' Stock Grew 75% In 5 Years? ~ for more details. In addition, you can see more of our Information Technology  data here.

#1. The biggest change in revenue has been in the company's Services business, which has grown >70% from fiscal 2015 to fiscal 2019, while the Products business saw a decline of close to 40% during the same period.

  • Electronic Arts generates its revenues from two sources ~ Products and Services.
  • Product refers to revenue generated from the sale of gaming titles such as FIFA, Madden, and others.
  • Products revenue declined from $2.6 billion in fiscal 2015 to $1.6 billion in fiscal 2019. The segment accounted for 32% of the company's total sales in fiscal 2019.
  • Services represents the revenue from downloadable content, subscriptions, and other services that are generally accessed in-game.
  • Services revenue grew from $1.9 billion in fiscal 2015 to $3.4 billion in fiscal 2019. The segment accounted for 68% of the company's total revenues in fiscal 2019.

#2. Adjusted net income grew with Electronic Arts' revenues from fiscal 2015 to fiscal 2019, led by strong growth in margin.

  • Electronic Arts' adjusted net income grew from $808 million in fiscal 2015 to $1.34 billion in fiscal 2019.
  • This can be attributed to higher revenues and growth in adjusted net income margin.
  • Adjusted net income margin grew from 17.9% in fiscal 2015 to 27.0% in fiscal 2019.

#2.1 Operating costs grew from $3.6 billion in fiscal 2015 to $4.0 billion in fiscal 2019. However, operating costs as a percentage of revenues haven't seen much growth.

  • COGS as % of revenue declined from 31.7% in fiscal 2015 to 26.7% in fiscal 2019.
  • R&D as % of revenue grew from 24.2% in fiscal 2015 to 28.9% in fiscal 2019.
  • S&M as % of revenue declined slightly from 14.3% in fiscal 2015 to 14.2% in fiscal 2019.
  • G&A as % of revenue grew from 8.5% in fiscal 2015 to 9.3% in fiscal 2019.
  • Other operating expenses as % of revenue grew from 0.2% in fiscal 2015 to 0.7% in fiscal 2019.

#2.2 Adjusted EPS has also seen strong growth, led by better margin and lower share count.

  • Adjusted EPS grew from $2.49 in fiscal 2015 to $4.36 in fiscal 2019.
  • Shares outstanding declined from 325 million in fiscal 2015 to 306 million in fiscal 2019.

#3. Price To Earnings Multiple for Electronic Arts saw a modest contraction from 23.4x in fiscal 2015 to 23.3x in fiscal 2019

Conclusion:

75% growth in Electronic Arts' stock from fiscal 2015 to fiscal 2019 was driven by:

  • Revenue growth of about 10%, primarily due to >70% increase in Services business.
  • Adjusted net income margin expansion of over 900 bps, and
  • Slight reduction in shares outstanding.

Growth was countered by:

  • A modest contraction in the price-to-earnings multiple.

