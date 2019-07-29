Here's Why Capri Holdings' (CPRI) Q1 Earnings Might Decline

Capri Holdings Limited CPRI , formerly known as Michael Kors Holdings Limited, is slated to release first-quarter fiscal 2020 results on Aug 7. In the trailing four quarters, this designer, marketer, distributor and retailer of branded apparel and accessories has outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with an average positive earnings surprise of 18.1%. In the las t report ed quarter, the company had a positive earnings surprise of 3.3%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarter under review is pegged at 98 cents, suggesting a decline of 25.8% from the year-ago period. We note that the Zacks Consensus Estimate has remained unchanged in the last 30 days. The consensus estimate for revenues stands at $1,362 million, indicating an improvement of about 13.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Factors Likely to Influence Performance

Capri Holdings' commitment toward deploying resources to expand product offerings, build "shop-in-shops", and upgrading information system and distribution infrastructure is likely to drive sales in the to-be-reported quarter. Moreover, cost containment efforts, inventory management, accretive acquisitions such as that of Jimmy Choo and Versace, and focus on the e-commerce platform also bode well.

The company is also expanding its product mix beyond handbags into men's, footwear and women's ready to wear. The company is focused on enhancing business from the men's category either through standalone stores or by adding offerings in existing lifestyle outlets in North America, Europe and Asia.

Management had earlier projected first-quarter 2020 revenue to be approximately $1.36 billion, reflecting a double-digit increase from the prior-year period.

However, the company had previously forecast first-quarter earnings in the range of 85-90 cents a share compared with $1.32 reported in the year-ago period. The first-quarter earnings take into account dilution from Versace of about 15 cents. It also considers adverse currency fluctuations, shift in wholesale revenue timing that benefited the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 and higher investments associated to Jimmy Choo. Further, lower operating income from Michael Kors and high tax rate will also hurt the upcoming quarterly results.

We also note that costs associated with investments in e-commerce expansion, technological advancements and global infrastructure (including new store openings and international expansions) may weigh on margins. Management had earlier guided first-quarter operating margin to come in at 13%, suggesting a decline of 640 basis points from the prior-year period.

Capri Holdings Limited Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise



Capri Holdings Limited price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Capri Holdings Limited Quote

Segment Discussion

First-quarter revenues from Michael Kors is expected to be moderately below the prior year with comparable store sales likely to fall in low-single digits. Operating margin is expected to be lower than the year-ago period.

Revenue from Versace is estimated to be approximately $200 million with comparable store sales projected to increase in the mid-single digits. Jimmy Choo revenue is projected to be approximately flat with the prior year. Comparable store sales are expected to improve in the low-single digits with operating margin likely to be below prior year.

What the Zacks Model Unveils?

Our proven model does not conclusively show that Capri Holdings is likely to beat estimates this quarter. A stock needs to have both - a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) and a positive Earnings ESP - for this to happen. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter .

Capri Holdings has a Zacks Rank #3 but an Earnings ESP of 0.00%, which makes surprise prediction difficult.

3 Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are three companies you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:

Boot Barn Holdings BOOT has an Earnings ESP of +7.33% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

L Brands LB has an Earnings ESP of +0.89% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Children's Place PLCE has an Earnings ESP of +47.06% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Radical New Technology Creates $12.3 Trillion Opportunity

Imagine buying Microsoft stock in the early days of personal computers… or Motorola after it released the world's first cell phone. These technologies changed our lives and created massive profits for investors.

Today, we're on the brink of the next quantum leap in technology. 7 innovative companies are leading this "4th Industrial Revolution" - and early investors stand to earn the biggest profits.

See the 7 breakthrough stocks now>>