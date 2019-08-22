Here's Why Banner Corporation (BANR) Stock is a Solid Bet

From the vast universe of banking stocks, today we pick Banner Corporation BANR for you. The company offers a profitable investment opportunity based on steady earnings growth and robust fundamentals.





It has been witnessing upward estimate revisions, reflecting analysts' optimism about its earnings growth potential. Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2019 and 2020 has displayed an upward trend. Further, this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock has gained 3% year to date compared with the industry's growth of 10.4%.







Why Banner Corporation is an Attractive Pick



Earnings per Share Growth: In the last 3-5 years, Banner Corporation witnessed EPS growth of 10.6%. Further, its long-term (3-5 years) expected EPS growth of 7% promises rewards for shareholders. In addition, the company delivered average positive earnings surprise of 8.21% in the last four quarters.



Revenue Strength: Banner Corporation continues to witness top-line improvement. Since 2014, the company has recorded consistent increase in sales, witnessing five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 22.3% in 2018.



The company's projected sales growth (F1/F0) of 6.7% (against the industry average of nil) indicates constant upward momentum in revenues.



Superior Return on Equity (ROE): Banner Corporation's ROE is 10.43% compared with the industry average of 8.77%, highlighting the company's commendable position over its peers.



Strong Leverage: Banner Corporation's debt/equity ratio is 0.55 compared with the industry average of 0.64, indicating a relatively lower debt burden. It highlights the financial stability of the company even in an unstable economic environment.



