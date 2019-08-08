Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019

Hercules Capital, Inc. ( HTGC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.34 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 19, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HTGC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.03% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $12.94, the dividend yield is 10.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HTGC was $12.94, representing a -8.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.17 and a 22.42% increase over the 52 week low of $10.57.

HTGC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.32. Zacks Investment Research reports HTGC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 12.75%, compared to an industry average of -1.2%.

Interested in gaining exposure to HTGC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HTGC as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF ( BIZD ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BIZD with an decrease of -2.14% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HTGC at 5.15%.