Henry Schein Closes Acquisition of Elite Computer Italia

Henry Schein, Inc. HSIC recently announced that Henry Schein One has closed a deal to acquire Elite Computer Italia S.r.L. - a full-service software company providing high-tech management solutions to dental practices and laboratories in Italy.

Henry Schein One is a joint venture between Henry Schein and Internet Brands that delivers integrated technology to improve the quality of dental practice management.

The integration of Elite Computer is in sync with Henry Schein One's strategy to deliver integrated technology platforms that would enhance the productivity of dental teams and improve each stage of patient experience.

The Elite Computer acquisition marks Henry Schein's foray into the Italian dental practice management software market. Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

More About the Acquisition

Elite's OrisLine brand constitutes of OrisDent, OrisLab, OrisEduco, and OrisCeph Rx software products. Henry Schein expects the acquisition to have no impact on the company's 2019 earnings per diluted share but prove accretive thereafter.

The buyout of Elite Computer will facilitate an effective digital workflow that would help dental teams streamline office procedures. Customers will be offered a comprehensive suite of practice management systems and web-based services which include a portfolio of dental merchandise and equipment.

Following the acquisition, Elite Computer's OrisLine brand will be retained while Henry Schein One will continue to offer the former's current products.

Market Prospects

Per Mordor Intelligence , the dental practice management software market is expected to see a CAGR of 10.5% over the 2019-2024 period.

Recent Takeovers by Henry Schein

Lately, Henry Schein has been investing in a few crucial acquisitions through its Henry Schein One joint venture to strengthen its position in the dental practice management software market.

In February 2019, Henry Schein One announced the acquisition of Kopfwerk, a leading dental practice management solutions company in Vienna, Austria. Its integration with Henry Schein One's software portfolio will enhance the latter's ability to deliver successful patient outcome using the latest technology solutions.

In March 2019, Henry Schein One had taken over Lighthouse 360, a provider of easy-to-use dental practice management and patient communication software. Since its addition to Henry Schein One's portfolio, Lighthouse 360 has been in sync with the former's strategy of integrating the highest quality of solutions into one technology system.

Price Performance

In the past three months, the stock has risen 13.7% compared with the broader industry 's rally of 12.4%.

Zacks Rank and Other Key Picks

Henry Schein currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

A few other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Teleflex Inc. TFX , Penumbra PEN and NuVasive Corporation NUVA . While Teleflex currently carries a Zacks Rank #2, the other two have a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

Teleflex's long-term earnings growth rate is expected at 13.7%.

Penumbra's long-term earnings growth rate is projected at 21.5%.

NuVasive's long-term earnings growth rate is expected to be 11.9%.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2018, while the S&P 500 gained +15.8%, five of our screens returned +38.0%, +61.3%, +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%. This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 - 2018, while the S&P averaged +4.8% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +56.2% per year.

See their latest picks free >>