Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (HNNA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2019

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. ( HNNA ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 19, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.138 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HNNA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 25.45% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $9.41, the dividend yield is 5.84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HNNA was $9.41, representing a -38.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.27 and a 4.59% increase over the 52 week low of $9.

HNNA is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. ( BX ) and KKR & Co. Inc. ( KKR ). HNNA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.56.

