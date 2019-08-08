Quantcast

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019

By

Shutterstock photo

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. ( HP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.71 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that HP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $43.5, the dividend yield is 6.53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HP was $43.5, representing a -41.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $73.74 and a 4.39% increase over the 52 week low of $41.67.

HP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. ( TOT ) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras ( PBR ). HP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.68. Zacks Investment Research reports HP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 1011.9%, compared to an industry average of 14.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have HP as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF ( PXJ )
  • VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF ( OIH )
  • iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF ( IEZ )
  • SPDR Series Trust SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF ( XES ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IEZ with an decrease of -26.88% over the last 100 days. PXJ has the highest percent weighting of HP at 5.11%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: News Headlines
Referenced Symbols: HP , TOT , PBR , PXJ , OIH , IEZ , XES


More from NASDAQ.com News

Subscribe





NASDAQ.com News
Contributor:

NASDAQ.com News

Market News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar