Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. ( HP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.71 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased HP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that HP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $43.5, the dividend yield is 6.53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HP was $43.5, representing a -41.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $73.74 and a 4.39% increase over the 52 week low of $41.67.

HP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. ( TOT ) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras ( PBR ). HP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.68. Zacks Investment Research reports HP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 1011.9%, compared to an industry average of 14.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HP as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF ( PXJ )

VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF ( OIH )

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF ( IEZ )

SPDR Series Trust SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF ( XES ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IEZ with an decrease of -26.88% over the last 100 days. PXJ has the highest percent weighting of HP at 5.11%.