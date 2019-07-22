Helmerich & Payne (HP) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's Up?

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. HP is scheduled to release fiscal third-quarter 2019 results on Jul 25, before the opening bell. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarter to be reported is a profit of 35 cents per share on revenues of $683 million.

In the las t report ed quarter, the Tulsa, OK-based contract driller beat the consensus mark by 73.68% on better-than-expected revenues from the U.S. Land business. As far as earnings surprises are concerned, the drilling rig provider has a good record, having met/gone past the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the last four reports. This is depicted in the graph below:

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Quote

Investors are keeping their fingers crossed and hoping that the company can surpass earnings estimates this time around as well. However, our model indicates that Helmerich & Payne might not beat on earnings in the to-be-reported quarter.

Which Way Are Top and Bottom-Line Estimates Headed?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal third-quarter earnings has been downwardly revised by a penny in the past 30 days to 35 cents per share. Nonetheless, it indicates an impressive turnaround from the year-ago reported loss of a penny per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $683 million, suggesting an improvement from $649 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

Factors at Play

Oilfield service provider Helmerich & Payne's U.S. Land segment, which accounts for about 83% of revenues, is likely to post improved y/y results in the to-be-reported quarter.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for operating revenues from its largest segment - U.S. Land - is pegged at $577 million, higher than nearly $537 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Helmerich & Payne's technologically-advanced FlexRigs are much in demand and command strong daily rate margins, which bode well for the segment's profits in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for average rig margin per day at the U.S. Land unit is pegged at $11,390 compared with $8,760 in the prior-year quarter.

While the firm is likely to gain from higher y/y contribution from the U.S Land unit, weaker results from Offshore and International Land segments may limit overall results.

Fiscal third-quarter revenues for International Land and Offshore segments are estimated at $46.83 million and $36.13 million, respectively, lower than and $63 million $37.67 million, respectively, in the year-ago period. Declining rig margins in International Land and Offshore units remain a concern, and may dent the firm's overall earnings to some extent.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict that Helmerich & Payne will beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the quarter to be reported. This is because it doesn't have the right combination of the two key ingredients - a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or higher - for increasing the odds of an earnings beat.

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is -4.29%.

Zacks Rank: Helmerich & Payne currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which increases the predictive power of ESP. But we also need to have a positive Earnings ESP to be confident of a positive surprise.

Note that we caution against stocks with a Zacks Ranks #4 or 5 (Sell rated) going into an earnings announcement, especially when the company is seeing a negative estimate revision.

