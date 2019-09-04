Reuters

Hellman & Friedman, Blackstone sell 6.2% stake in Scout24



Sept 4 (Reuters) - Hellman & Friedman and Blackstone Group Inc are selling a 6.2% stake they owned in Scout24 AG to institutional investors on Wednesday, according to two bookrunners handling the deal, months after their failed attempt to buy the German classifieds group.

The shares are being sold by Pulver BidCo GmbH, the American private equity firm and Blackstone's acquisition vehicle, at an indicated price of 52 euros per share, according to the bookrunners.

Shares of Scout24, best known for its ImmobilienScout24 home listings in Germany and AutoScout24 car listings across Europe, closed at 53 euros on Wednesday.

Investors had pitched an offer of 46 euros a share for the German company.