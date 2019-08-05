Helios Technologies (HLIO) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Helios Technologies Inc (Symbol: HLIO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.96, changing hands as low as $40.56 per share. Helios Technologies Inc shares are currently trading down about 7.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HLIO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, HLIO's low point in its 52 week range is $30.79 per share, with $58.13 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $40.61.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »